Evolved, the modern chocolate brand known for its premium flavors and clean ingredients, has announced its sweet collaboration with Christina Najjar, popularly known as Tinx. Tinx is a widely acclaimed digital creator, host of the It’s Me, Tinx podcast, and New York Times best-selling author celebrated for her unique, honest, and witty content. Together, they have crafted the Raspberry Almond Butter Chocolate Bar.

Notorious for generously sharing her favorite recommendations with followers, Tinx stumbled upon the premium chocolate brand in 2022, giving her coveted “Rich Mom” seal of approval to its Simply White Bar. Her chocolate discovery was openly shared on her Instagram stories, and when Tinx playfully suggested a collaboration, Evolved eagerly embraced the opportunity and "slid into her DMs." This partnership blends Evolved Chocolate's commitment to quality with Tinx's creative influence. Reflecting on flavors that resonated with her, Tinx enjoyed pairing the brand's Simply White Bar with almond butter, evoking nostalgic memories of a PB&J.

Evolved took inspiration from Tinx’s unique combination of the bar and the almond butter for the new flavor, the Raspberry Almond Butter Chocolate Bar, which has a pink exterior that perfectly matches her vibe.

“We have been fans of Tinx for years. We greatly admire her ability to genuinely connect with her audience through expert advice, takes on pop culture, and candid reviews and recommendations. She is a powerhouse influencer who has built a strong community, and we could not be more enthusiastic about this collaboration,” said Christine Cusano and Rick Gusmano, co-founders of Evolved. “We spent months working with Tinx to get this bar to taste exactly as she envisioned. We are proud of the outcome, a truly one-of-a-kind flavor - a rich and decadent Raspberry Almond Butter Chocolate Bar.”

"Teaming up with Evolved for this collaboration was a no-brainer. I've been obsessed with their clean-ingredient chocolate, and now, I'm excited for everyone to taste my personal twist,” said Tinx. “Working with a brand that values quality and transparency makes this partnership all the sweeter.”

Evolved and Tinx fans alike can purchase the limited-edition Raspberry Almond Butter Chocolate Bar, for $5, online on the Evolved website and Amazon, as well as at select local retailers, including Plum Market, Pop Up Grocer NYC, Kobs Green Market, and Kimberton Whole Foods. The Tinx Bar features premium, recognizable ingredients and is paleo, refined sugar-free, USDA Organic, and Rainforest Alliance Certified. For more information, visit eatingevolved.com and follow along on Instagram @evolvedchocolate.