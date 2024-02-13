YouTube sensation Ryan Trahan, boasting 14.6 million subscribers, has joined forces with better-for-you candy startup Joyride to announce the market's first low-sugar sour strips.

Joyride Sour Strips Launch Pack presents four all-natural flavors: Green Apple, Strawberry, Pink Lemonade, and Blue Raspberry. The plant-based candy is crafted with only four grams of sugar, gut-friendly prebiotic fiber, and no synthetic dyes. The launch pack includes candy-scented car air fresheners and an exclusive sticker pack designed by Ryan Trahan, Joyride's chief creative officer.

Steering the development, packaging, and merchandise creation, Trahan played a key role in developing Joyride's latest product, aligning his goal of creating great candy without junk ingredients with Joyride's mission.

“I decided to work with Joyride because I love candy, but don’t love the way it makes me feel,” Joyride Chief Creative Officer Ryan Trahan said. “I always dreamed of having my own snack brand, but only if it was able to address that. My goals aligned perfectly with JOYRIDE: make great candy without junk ingredients,” he added. “I never thought I’d be able to say I eat candy every day and feel good about it, but after over a year of development with the innovative team at Joyride, here I am.”

In collaboration with Sticks, Trahan conceptualized and starred in a long-form video titled “My Last Video” to announce the product launch, featuring star-studded cameos from friends and social media powerhouses Mr. Beast, Haley Pham, and Colin & Samir. The 5.5-minute YouTube video takes viewers on candy-lover Trahan's quest to create candy without the dreaded sugar crash. The video, live on Trahan's YouTube channel, complements his social media takeover of Joyride's channels.

As part of its creative approach, Joyride invites fan feedback through a QR code in each pack, triggering an SMS follow-up to gather insights on favorite flavors and more. The most voted-for items will be scaled for commercial availability.

"We couldn't be more thrilled to join forces with Ryan. Beyond being a phenomenal creator, he epitomizes authenticity and exudes genuine joy. Ryan's infectious personality seamlessly aligns with our brand ethos, making him more than just a collaborator—he's now our chief creative officer at Joyride. Our aim is to cultivate a dedicated fan base deeply immersed in our brand, fostering meaningful interactions and sustained engagement. It's not just about fleeting moments; it's about building lasting connections, steering clear of churn-and-burn dynamics," emphasized Tyler Merrick, founder of Joyride.

A limited quantity of the Joyride Sour Strips variety pack is exclusively available for purchase starting February 13 on joyridesweets.com for $25. Joyride Sour Strips will hit Target shelves in June.