Hershey is introducing Reese's Peanut Butter Mini Eggs Unwrapped, a poppable sensation that adds a touch of innovation to Easter traditions.

Seasonal shapes continue to be fan favorites, with over one-third of purchasing households exclusively choosing Reese's seasonal shapes over everyday items. Building on this success, Hershey crafted a mini, "pop and go" version.

Reese's Peanut Butter Mini Eggs Unwrapped joins the lineup of Reese's and Cadbury items for the holiday.

"Hershey takes pride in being the leader of the Easter season, consistently delivering innovative and delightful treats that become an integral part of cherished traditions," said Heather Seamans, manager, spring and innovation strategy at The Hershey Company. "Reese's Peanut Butter Mini Eggs Unwrapped, along with our other Easter products, showcase our commitment to creating moments of joy and togetherness during this special time of the year."

New products and innovations:

Reese's Peanut Butter Mini Eggs Unwrapped : The new mini-sized peanut butter chocolates are conveniently unwrapped for easy snacking, in an 8-oz. bag.

Cadbury Caramello Miniatures : Each miniature square is individually wrapped in a seasonal graphic. The Caramello Miniatures are available in a 7.6-oz. bag.

Kit Kat Lemon Crisp Flavored bar : The Kit Kat Lemon Crisp Flavored bar is now available in a 1.5-oz. full-sized bar or a convenient six-pack.

Hershey's Cookies 'N' Creme Polka Dot Bunnies: Each bunny boasts a white creme exterior adorned with pastel blue, pink, and purple cookie bits on the inside. The Hershey's Cookies 'N' Creme Polka Dot Bunnies come in a convenient six-pack of 1.2-oz. bars.

Chocolate & Sweets Easter Assortment: Following the partnership with Haribo in the Halloween season, Haribo Goldbears gummies are back in a variety of Hershey assortment bags.

Returning Easter favorites include:

Reese's Peanut Butter Eggs: The most coveted Reese's shape, eggs, are the ideal treat for every bunny. Available this season in snack size, standard and king.

Reese's Peanut Butter Bunnies: These bunny-shaped, fan-favorite sweets are the perfect basket stuffer this Easter season. Available for a limited time only this spring in a 9.1-oz. bag.

Cadbury Royal Dark Chocolate Mini Eggs: Available for a limited time only this spring in 9-oz. bags.

Cadbury Rainbow Mini Eggs : The bright Cadbury Rainbow Mini Eggs are available in rainbow colors including red, orange, yellow, green, and blue. These vibrantly colored treats are made from Cadbury Milk Chocolate with a crisp sugar shell, and are available for a limited time only during this season in a 8-oz. bag.

Cadbury Creme Egg: The Cadbury Creme Egg boasts a distinctive milk chocolate shell embracing a soft fondant center. Available this season as single eggs and multipacks.

More information on Hershey's products can be found at hersheyland.com.

