This summer, ONE Brands is bringing Reese's flavor to the protein bar aisle with the debut of its new Reese's Peanut Butter Lovers flavor-inspired protein bar. The better-for-you bar includes 18 grams of protein and 3 grams of sugar.

"Many peanut butter flavored protein bars exist in the world, but only ONE Brands can do it with the real ingredients of Reese's peanut butter," says Bo Jones, ONE Brands brand manager. "At ONE Brands, we understand our consumers love their favorite flavors like peanut butter in a protein-packed snack. That's why we're excited to give them the ONE x Reese's Peanut Butter Lovers flavor inspired protein bar that tastes delicious."

In addition to the new Reese's Peanut Butter Lovers flavor, ONE is also introducing a Hershey's Cookies 'n' Crème flavor inspired protein bar made with the crunch of real Hershey's Cookies 'n' Crème bits. Both new bars join ONE Brands' existing lineup, featuring varieties such as Birthday Cake, Maple Glazed Donut, Peanut Butter Cup, Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, and Blueberry Cobbler.

The ONE Brands Reese's Peanut Butter Lovers and Hershey's Cookies 'n' Crème flavor inspired protein bars are now available on Amazon and at retailers nationwide. ONE Brands is part of The Hershey Company's bold Better-For-You strategy, ensuring that consumers are met wherever they are in their journey, every single day. For more information on availability, visit one1brands.com and follow along on social media for inspiration and brand news.

The Hershey Co. is on the current Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery “Top 50 Snack & Bakery Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Top 50” rankings.