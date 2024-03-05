CandyRific, in partnership with Universal Products & Experiences, is launching three new character candy novelties inspired by Illumination’s global phenomenon, the Minions, from the animated franchise Despicable Me. The items include Character Fans, Fanimation Fans, and Mini Backpacks, which will be available May 2024.

Minions Character Fans

Choose from two favorite Minions characters, Stuart and Kevin. The character fans provide a puff of cool air when you push the button, and also light up. Each fan includes 0.53-oz. of assorted fruit flavored dextrose candies (natural flavors and colors). SRP: $5.99.

Minions Fanimation Fans

The Minions character Fanimation Fan is the latest entry into CandyRific’s growing Fanimation Fans offerings. CandyRific’s technology allows consumers to have an animated LED show right in their hands. The candy novelty fans change due to the light turning on and off as they spin. Each Fanimation Fan includes 0.28-oz. of banana-flavored and banana-shaped dextrose candies (natural flavors and colors). SRP: $7.99.

Minions Despicable Me 4 Mini Backpacks

The new Minions Character themed Mini Backpacks are available with 0.28 ounces of banana flavored and banana shaped dextrose candies (natural flavors and colors). Approximately 2” x 3” x 4”, they hold candy, keys, and other small treasures. They come with a different design on either side and have a metal keyring and clip. SRP: $3.99.