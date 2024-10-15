CandyRific is offering Disney's Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas-themed Character Candy Cases in a boxed two-pack gift set at Ross Stores.

“We are excited to work with Ross Stores, Inc. to bring this gift set to their customers across the country for the holiday season,” says Matt Cameron, national accounts sales director.

The two-pack gift set includes Disney’s Jack Skellington and Zero characters. These candy cases are approximately 4” tall and each comes complete with 0.35 ounces of bone shaped assorted fruit flavored dextrose candies. In addition, there is a loop on the top to hang the character case from a chain or string.

