In celebration of Easter, Lindt & Sprüngli (USA) Inc. announced today its first-ever Gold Bunny-inspired property rental, coined the Lindt Gold Bunny Getaway.

A once-in-a-lifetime experience, Lindt is inviting chocolate fans to enter for a chance to stay at the Gold Bunny Getaway, a festively decked out seaside home in Carlsbad, California, curated with bunny-themed and gold decor; stocked with Lindt chocolate.

The Lindt Gold Bunny was lovingly crafted more than 70 years ago on Easter when a little girl spotted a bunny in the grass during an Easter brunch before it hopped away. Heartbroken, her father, a Lindt Master Chocolatier, crafted a chocolate bunny to cheer her up – and from there, the tradition of searching for and finding a Lindt Gold Bunny on Easter was born.

Today, the Gold Bunny has become a true Easter icon, a tradition that’s passed down from generation to generation. The Lindt Gold Bunny features Lindt’s finest chocolate wrapped in gold foil with a distinct red ribbon and represents the sweet memories of childhood. New to the Lindt Gold Bunny line-up this year are two new filled Gold Bunny varieties: Double Milk and Crispy Hazelnuts. Available in individually wrapped filled pieces in a bag, this playful new format is ideal for livening up egg hunts as the pieces fit inside a plastic egg.

“Easter is a moment for families and friends to not only share traditions, but create new memories centered around special moments," said Ann Czaja, Lindt maître chocolatier. "Our chocolate Gold Bunny perfectly symbolizes that and with the Lindt Gold Bunny Getaway, we hope to make those memories and traditions even sweeter for one lucky family."

The Lindt Gold Bunny Getaway beachside rental will be open for one weekend only: Easter weekend, March 29–31. Sweepstakes entries for the exclusive experience will be accepted now through March 12 at 11:59 p.m. ET, with the winner announced March 13. For full details on the prize package, including a $1,500 cash prize to go toward travel costs, hop on over to LindtGoldBunnyGetaway.com to learn more.

Lindt & Sprungli AG is on the current Candy Industry “Global Top 100 Candy Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Global Top 100” rankings.