Easter is just around the corner, and Paris Baguette is offering themed cakes and doughnuts that will grab attention on any Easter table, per the brand.

Available nationwide from March–31:

Easter Egg Mochi Donut: Like a garden on Easter Sunday, this chewy mochi doughnut is topped with white chocolate, candy-coated chocolate eggs, and Easter sprinkles (available starting 3/18)

Like a garden on Easter Sunday, this chewy mochi doughnut is topped with white chocolate, candy-coated chocolate eggs, and Easter sprinkles (available starting 3/18) Easter Egg King Cream Donut : Paris Baguette's King Cream Donut is filled with vanilla custard and topped with white chocolate, candy-coated chocolate eggs, and Easter sprinkles (available starting 3/18)

: Paris Baguette's King Cream Donut is filled with vanilla custard and topped with white chocolate, candy-coated chocolate eggs, and Easter sprinkles (available starting 3/18) Bunny Face Chocolate Cake : Decorated with the face of a bunny, three layers of chocolate sponge cake filled with chocolate buttercream are coated in chocolate and iced with buttercream

: Decorated with the face of a bunny, three layers of chocolate sponge cake filled with chocolate buttercream are coated in chocolate and iced with buttercream Chocolate Mocha Easter Log: This mocha roll cake is iced with chocolate buttercream, topped with toasted coconut and candy-coated chocolate eggs

This mocha roll cake is iced with chocolate buttercream, topped with toasted coconut and candy-coated chocolate eggs Blueberry Chiffon Easter Layer Cake: The brand's Blueberry Chiffon cake filled with pastel soft cream and an Easter sprinkle surprise, topped with candy-coated chocolate eggs and a raspberry lemon macaron

In addition, for fans looking for additional pastries and cakes that are perfect for spring brunches, Paris Baguette’s full spring menu is available now through June 4.