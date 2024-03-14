The National Confectioners Association named PIM Brands, Inc., and its president and CEO, Michael Rosenberg, as the 2024 Advocate of the Year.

For the first time in its history, NCA’s Advocate of the Year award was presented to an individual and an NCA member company simultaneously. This award recognizes individuals and organizations that go above and beyond to ensure the confectionery industry has a seat at the table for policy discussions at the federal, state, and local levels. Rosenberg and PIM Brands received the award at NCA’s 2024 State of the Industry Conference.

“Michael's unwavering commitment to advocacy has significantly benefited the interests of the confectionery industry,” said John Downs, NCA president and CEO. “His leadership and his financial investment in a Washington presence sets a strong example for how companies across the industry can leverage resources to engage in policy discussions, and the dedication of both Michael and the entire team at PIM Brands is more than worthy of this dual recognition.”

In 2021, PIM Brands became the sixth NCA member company with a government relations operation in the nation’s capital and the fourth to create a corporate PAC. Rosenberg and his team have been ardent supporters of NCA’s advocacy efforts over the years, and this new focus enhances PIM Brands’ influence with members of Congress and throughout the food advocacy sector.

“It is an honor to accept this prestigious award not only for myself but on behalf of my entire company,” Rosenberg said. “As the confectionery industry faces challenges at every level of government, advocacy is more important than ever before. The choice for us was clear: an investment in a presence in Washington, D.C., and a deep commitment to PAC fundraising gives us the best opportunity to advocate efficiently for PIM Brands and the industry as a whole.”

Rosenberg founded PIM Brands in 1989 while attending college at American University in Washington, D.C., where he gained an appreciation for the importance of advocacy in business. PIM Brands produces confectionery and snack brands including Welch’s Fruit Snacks, Original Gummi FunMix, Sour Jack, and more.

PIM Brands Inc. (Welch’s Fruit Snacks) is on the current Candy Industry “Global Top 100 Candy Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Global Top 100” rankings.