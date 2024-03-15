From nostalgic favorites to new, limited-edition flavor innovations, Mars is set to deliver a range of goodies guaranteed to make the holiday extra special this year.

"The start of spring and Easter is a special time for people to come together with friends and family, and our iconic portfolio of Mars brands plays a special part in that celebration," said Tim LeBel, president of sales at Mars Wrigley North America. "Along with our classic Easter offerings from M&M's and Dove, we've seen a growth in fruity consumption during the season and we're thrilled to have a variety of on-trend offerings from our beloved Starburst Jellybeans to fruity favorites like Skittles and Life Savers Gummies in our variety bags."

This season, M&M's Easter Sundae will give families a new way to enjoy the popular dessert. The candies capture the essence of a real sundae, blending white chocolate M&M'S with the flavors of vanilla ice cream and cherry, finished with a dark chocolate fudge coating.

Personalized gift options for "All FUNkind" from M&M's

M&M's has released its 2024 Easter Gift Guide, exclusively on MMS.com, where gift givers can find a list of one-of-a-kind items. Shoppers can choose from more than 20 M&M's colors and add customized messages, images, and photos right onto the iconic chocolate candies themselves.

From best-sellers like the Happy Easter Party Favors and Easter Bunny Gift Box to the new seasonal Easter Bundle Gift Box, the gift guide has something for everyone at every price point. Products also go beyond just candy, allowing fans to represent their favorite M&M's Character at home or in the office, with merchandise including shirts, tote bags, mugs and more.

And for those looking to add an extra premium touch while hosting or attending Easter celebrations, Ethel M Chocolates has gourmet options guaranteed to delight. Consumers can customize a handcrafted box, including the brand's unique flavors like Dark Chocolate Lemon Satin Crème Hearts or Milk Chocolate Bananas Foster Truffles.

