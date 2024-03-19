Last week, Pennsylvania State Rep. Natalie Mihalek introduced House Bill 2116, legislation that that would prohibit certain substances in food in the state. Today, Rep. Mihalek, Rep. Melissa Shusterman, and Sen. Devlin Robinson will be hosting a press conference on this legislation.

House Bill 2116 would deem the following ingredients to be unsafe, and would take effect on January 1, 2027, if approved:

Red dye 3

Red dye 40

Yellow dye 5

Yellow dye 6

Blue dye 1

Blue dye 2

The National Confectioners Association is working to clear up misconceptions about food additives and inform policymakers and consumers about the real science and policy process behind this issue.

“Enough is enough—Pennsylvania is the latest in a series of states that is proposing to dismantle our national food safety system in an emotionally-driven campaign that lacks scientific backing. FDA is the only institution in America that can stop this sensationalistic agenda which is not based on facts and science. It’s time for FDA Commissioner Califf to wake up and get in the game," says Chris Gindlesperger, senior vice president of public affairs and communications, NCA.