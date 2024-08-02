In response to a George Washington University (GWU) study on chocolate and cocoa published in the Frontiers in Nutrition journal, the National Confectioners Association issued the following statement:

"Chocolate and cocoa are safe to eat and can be enjoyed as treats as they have been for centuries. Food safety and product quality remain our highest priorities and we remain dedicated to being transparent and socially responsible."

The GWU study concludes that "...if contaminated products as a whole are consumed in small amounts and infrequently by most, these contaminants may not be a public health concern..." Chocolate and cocoa products fit this description, according to the FDA (see below). Consumers understand that chocolate and candy are occasional treats and not center-of-the-plate foods. According to the CDC's National Health and Nutrition Survey (NHANES), people in the U.S. enjoy chocolate and candy 2-3 times per week, averaging just 40 calories per day and about one teaspoon of added sugar per day.

"While the presence of cadmium and lead in chocolate has been the subject of considerable media attention, experts from around the world have found that chocolate is a minor source of exposure to these contaminants internationally," says FDA. (source: Consumer Reports)

In 2018, the chocolate and cocoa industry agreed to a Consent Judgment in California. The Superior Court of the State of California, San Francisco County granted a motion to enter the Consent Judgment on February 14, 2018, which remains in effect. The Consent Judgment established concentration levels for both lead and cadmium that supersede the OEHHA MADLs for cocoa and chocolate products. In August 2022, NCA released with As You Sow a three-year study on this subject. The full report and NCA's joint reaction can be found here.

