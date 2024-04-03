Endangered Species Chocolate (ESC) has just released a new line of Mini Truffle Bars.

Crafted with precision and passion, the Mini Truffle Bars are tailored for those who appreciate the finer things in life, per the brand. Each bag contains five individually wrapped bars, and are available in three flavors:

Almond Dipped in 33% Cocoa: A blend of creamy chocolate and crunchy almonds.

Milk Dipped in 33% Cocoa: A classic milk chocolate experience for those who crave nostalgia.

Sea Salt Dipped in 55% Cocoa: A balance of sweet and savory, enriched with a touch of sea salt.

Priced at just $6.99, the Mini Truffle Bars offer an affordable luxury. They are available to purchase online now at chocolatebar.com and select retailers across the country.

