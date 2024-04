Candy Industry Senior Editor Liz Parker recently chatted with Carly Schildhaus, senior manager of public affairs and spokesperson for Sweets & Snacks' organizer National Confectioners Association, about the show's move from Chicago to Indianapolis this year, and advice for both first-timers and veteran attendees.

This year's Sweets & Snacks Expo will take place from May 14–16 at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis.

Watch the video above, or click here.