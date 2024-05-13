Yowie is teaming up with the National Basketball Association (NBA) to bring a new level of fun to the confectionery scene. The court is set, and from May 14–16 at the Sweets and Snacks Expo in Indianapolis, the brand and NBA will unveil their new partnership.

Cynthia Thayer, the brand's MVP and Yowie global chief marketing officer, couldn't be more hyped: "We're hitting the court with the NBA, a league that's got the whole world cheering. It's like the ultimate alley-oop of candy excitement!"

The new products will be Yowie chocolates in the shape of a basketball, and the figurine inside will be one of the five Yowie characters in an official NBA jersey. All 30 of the NBA teams will be represented so Yowie fans can collect them all.

At Yowie's Sweets & Snacks booth (#10502), attendees can shoot some hoops, show off their virtual basketball skills with NBA Jam, and score big with the brand's raffle for a chance to win tons of official NBA merch.

For more info, check out YowieWorld.com or swing by the brand's booth for a taste of the action.

