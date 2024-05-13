American Licorice Company (ALC) has whipped up a whirlwind of new products to be showcased at the Sweets and Snacks Expo (SASE) this week.

"We've spent this past year working to redefine the candy experience. The culmination of that work resulted in several new and exciting products which will debut at SASE," says Kristi Shafer, vice president of marketing, American Licorice Company. "As we remain adaptive and mindful of ever-evolving candy trends, we're committed to creating mouthwatering treats that surprise and thrill candy fans while remaining true to our iconic history."

"Our latest creations not only expand our range of offerings," she continues, "but also redefine how fans can enjoy our candy—especially with the fiery introduction of Sour Punch Scorchin' Straws."

ALC also announced the appointment of Perpetual Licensing as its exclusive agency to create brand licensing programs for the Sour Punch and Red Vines candy brands.

Consumers can look forward to ALC's newest lineup, available soon nationwide:

Sour Punch Gummies Hanging Bag: The same sour flavors, now in gummy form. $2.49-$2.99 SRP per 6.75-oz. bags

Sour Punch Pickle Roulette Straw Tray: The April Fool's joke that is now here to stay. $1.99-$2.29 SRP per 4.5-oz. tray

Red Vines Movie Mix Twists Tray: For movie lovers: Original Red Vines twists mixed with popcorn-flavored Red Vines in one ultimate pack. $1.59-$1.89 SRP per 5-oz. tray

Sour Punch Enchanted Forest Shapes Hanging Bag $2.49-$2.99 SRP per 6.5-oz. bag

Sour Punch Scorchin' Straws Tray: Sour Punch's Scorchin' Straws packs the heat with four spicy fruit flavors. $1.99-$2.29 SRP per 4.5-oz. tray

Sour Punch's Scorchin' Straws packs the heat with four spicy fruit flavors.

