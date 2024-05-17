Nassau Candy introduced new additions to its Clever Candy bulk assortment at the 2024 Sweets & Snacks Expo. Included in the offerings: a new range of pressed candy which includes Fruitz—Assorted Fruit-Shaped Pressed Candy, Watermelon Powder Filled Gumballs, and Puzzle-Shaped Gummies.

The highlight of the new pressed candy assortment is the the Clever Candy Fruitz Assorted Fruit-Shaped Pressed Candy. An update of the classic fruit-flavored crunchy candy, Fruitz features detailed fruit shapes in a rainbow of colors. The flavors include classics like banana, strawberry, and grape as well as lime, orange, and watermelon.

Other shapes joining the Clever Candy Bulk Pressed Candy Assortment Include:

Fruitz Yellow Bananas – Detailed yellow bananas featuring beloved banana flavor.

– Detailed yellow bananas featuring beloved banana flavor. Fruitz Assorted Bananas – Bananas in a rainbow of purple, pink, yellow, blue, and green all in banana flavor.

– Bananas in a rainbow of purple, pink, yellow, blue, and green all in banana flavor. Fruitz Strawberries & Bananas –The classic combination in candy form featuring detailed strawberry and banana candy shapes each in their respective flavors.

–The classic combination in candy form featuring detailed strawberry and banana candy shapes each in their respective flavors. Assorted Bones – Brilliantly colored bone shapes in red, orange, blue, green, and yellow sporting lemon, orange, strawberry, apple, and blueberry flavors.

– Brilliantly colored bone shapes in red, orange, blue, green, and yellow sporting lemon, orange, strawberry, apple, and blueberry flavors. Rainbow Hearts – Hearts in red, pink, white, blue, green, and yellow in strawberry, cherry, apple, blueberry, lemon, and tropical flavors give them even more in love.

– Hearts in red, pink, white, blue, green, and yellow in strawberry, cherry, apple, blueberry, lemon, and tropical flavors give them even more in love. Baby Hearts – Pink, blue, and white hearts in strawberry, blueberry, and tropical flavors are a favorite for baby showers.

– Pink, blue, and white hearts in strawberry, blueberry, and tropical flavors are a favorite for baby showers. Red White & Blue Stars – Classic combination of red, white, and blue stars in strawberry, tropical, and blueberry flavor.

– Classic combination of red, white, and blue stars in strawberry, tropical, and blueberry flavor. Assorted Stars – A brilliant assortment of red, yellow, orange, white, green, and blue stars in tropical, lemon, orange, strawberry, apple, and blueberry flavors.

– A brilliant assortment of red, yellow, orange, white, green, and blue stars in tropical, lemon, orange, strawberry, apple, and blueberry flavors. Guppies – Detailed fish shapes in red, yellow, orange, blue and green in lemon, orange, strawberry, apple, and blueberry flavors.

– Detailed fish shapes in red, yellow, orange, blue and green in lemon, orange, strawberry, apple, and blueberry flavors. Cotton Candy Cones – Detailed shapes of the carnival classic, cotton candy cones, in pink, blue and yellow featuring lemon, strawberry and blueberry flavors.

– Detailed shapes of the carnival classic, cotton candy cones, in pink, blue and yellow featuring lemon, strawberry and blueberry flavors. Flower Mix – A classic spring mix of floral blooms in bright blue, pink, yellow, and green in lemon, strawberry, grape, and apple flavors.

– A classic spring mix of floral blooms in bright blue, pink, yellow, and green in lemon, strawberry, grape, and apple flavors. Yellow Ducks – Extra detailed ducks in lemon flavor are a favorite for baby showers and birthdays.

“Dextrose are a favorite for bulk bins, adding a burst of color and whimsical shapes great for decorating baked goods and adding to favor bags,” says Andrew Reitman, executive vice president, national brand confections for Nassau Candy. “But some shapes are getting hard to find—particularly in bulk. By making a big push in the bulk pressed candy market, we’re able to ensure our customers can continue to offer these beloved candy favorites all with healthy returns.”

Along with its pressed candy launch, Nassau Candy continues to grow its Clever Candy bulk gumball line into different areas of the market. Now into the candy-filled space with the Clever Candy 850-ct. Watermelon Candy Powder Filled Gumballs. Each 1-inch gumball is filled with watermelon-flavored candy powder, offering an extra burst of sweet watermelon flavor in every bite. A green striped shell that looks like a whole watermelon creates a statement in bulk displays.

Clever Candy’s new Bulk Gummy Puzzle Pieces take the puzzle out of effective bulk merchandising. The puzzle piece shape is instantly recognizable, while vibrant colors red, green, blue, yellow, and purple create a sunny presentation. The gummies include fruit flavors like cherry, blueberry, green apple, lemon, and grape.

To view the entire new Clever Candy Bulk collection, visit nassaucandy.com/clever-candy-new-bulk.

