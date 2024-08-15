Nassau Candy is introducing its Clever Candy Peppermint Candy Cane Bucket for its 2024 Holiday Collection. This latest rollout from the candy brand is a twist on the candy classic.

“Candy canes are such an iconic and beloved candy item, we knew we had to add to our holiday assortment,” explains Dana Rodio, director of marketing and brand strategy at Nassau Candy. “Our Clever Candy Peppermint Candy Cane Bucket offers the popular tiered presentation that is great for single purchases and holiday parties alike while bringing the playfulness of the Clever Candy Brand.”

The Clever Candy Peppermint Candy Cane Bucket is a tiered tub filled with 96 classic red and white peppermint flavored candy canes. True to the Clever Candy brand, the labels on the tub are colorful and interactive. Each will feature bold, playful graphics, and the signature Clever Candy splat, along with a joke or riddle.

The look and feel of the candy cane bucket makes it easy to create whimsical and impactful displays by merchandising along with Clever Candy’s Holiday Collection of humorous holiday peg bags and chocolate bars, like the Flake it Till You Make It Peg Bag, filled with gummy glitter snowflakes; the All Spruced Up Peg Bag, full of gummy Christmas trees; and the Holidays are My Jam milk chocolate bar with a raspberry jam filling.

The Clever Candy Peppermint Candy Cane Bucket will start shipping mid-September. To place your pre-order and to see the entire Clever Candy Holiday 2024 Collection, visit nassaucandy.com/nassau-candy-holiday-exclusive.

