For the first time ever, customers can enjoy a bite-sized version of See's Candies classic dark chocolate Scotchmallow. Today, the California-based candy company is unveiling a brand-new way for customers to enjoy this chocolate treat with the launch of Scotchmallow Littles.

Each bite is individually wrapped and sold in a collectible reusable tin. Scotchmallow Littles make the brand's Scotchmallows easy to share with family and friends or enjoy on-the-go. The Dark Chocolate Scotchmallow is made with honey marshmallow and vanilla caramel, covered in rich dark chocolate. The honey is sourced from various locations every year, and See's confectionary experts spend weeks verifying the flavor and blend.

"With this new offering, our classic piece is so easy to eat, and the perfect size to pop in your mouth. Scotchmallows are always special, and we made it just a little easier to taste that deliciousness. We love bringing joy to our customers, and I think they are going to love it," says Pat Egan, president and CEO.

Scotchmallow Littles (8-oz.) are available now for $23, but only while supplies last in shops and online.

