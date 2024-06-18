Two years ago, Delkor was awarded all the packaging lines for a new state-of-the-art confectionary plant in the U.S. As part of this project, the company was asked to provide a vison-based robotic case packer that would package 4- to 32-oz. pouches and bags at 340 products per minute, with rapid change-over for both product sizes as well as shipper styles.

About the same time, Delkor was awarded two U.S. patents for case forming technology that permits its customers to change-over to all the main shipper styles used by the North American mass merchandisers in just three minutes. By incorporating this new technology into Delkor’s HSP-400, the company achieved full case packer change-over in just 10 minutes for both product as well as shipper style change-over.

In addition, with the HSP-400, Delkor introduced its new laser guided warp correction technology, which is patent pending. Based on field experience to date, this new Delkor warp correction technology more than doubles the allowable amount of warp in a corrugated blank without impacting production efficiency.

To date, Delkor has five HSP-400 high-speed robotic case packers in the U.S. confectionary industry. View a video of the machine in action here.

