At Pack Expo this year, Delkor will exhibit its patent-pending Evo, which delivers payload, reach, and speed, per the brand. The case packer is enhanced by the brand's patented corrugated warp correction technology.

Other qualities of the machine include:

Each cell occupies only 5' of length

Can add load cells to gain speed capacity without experiencing diminishing returns

Effortlessly packs lightweight products up to 20 lb. bags on the same line

Can meet any packaging need from 4" wide shelf-ready displays up to 1/4 pallet stackable trays

Attendees can visit the brand in Booth N-5325 for live demos of its Evo Case Packer, LSP Series Case Packer, and Trayfecta X Series Former during the expo.

For more on EVO, visit delkorsystems.com/pack-expo-international.

