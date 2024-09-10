At Pack Expo this year, Delkor will exhibit its patent-pending Evo, which delivers payload, reach, and speed, per the brand. The case packer is enhanced by the brand's patented corrugated warp correction technology.
Other qualities of the machine include:
- Each cell occupies only 5' of length
- Can add load cells to gain speed capacity without experiencing diminishing returns
- Effortlessly packs lightweight products up to 20 lb. bags on the same line
- Can meet any packaging need from 4" wide shelf-ready displays up to 1/4 pallet stackable trays
Attendees can visit the brand in Booth N-5325 for live demos of its Evo Case Packer, LSP Series Case Packer, and Trayfecta X Series Former during the expo.
For more on EVO, visit delkorsystems.com/pack-expo-international.