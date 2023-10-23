Delkor will introduce its new advanced Corrugated Case Former/Erector at Gulfood Manufacturing in the Dubai World Trade Center, November 7–9 in Hall 4, stand E4-15.
Delkor’s Trayfecta X includes the following features:
- 99.8% machine uptime achieved by new technology to correct warped corrugated blanks (patents pending)
- Three-minute changeover with perfect vertical startup for all corrugated shipper styles, including Club Store stackable trays (patented)
- Maximized savings and sustainability with shippers formed from a single piece blank (10–30%)
- 50 cases per minute
- 500 blank magazine capacity
- Sanitary design available for demanding environments
Delkor is a U.S. manufacturer of advanced robotic packaging systems, and operates from a 30,000-square-meter plant in St Paul, MN. Delkor’s team of nearly 400 employees was awarded the 2023 Rockwell Automation OEM Partner of the year for North America.