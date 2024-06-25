Just in time for summer, See's Candies and McConnell's Fine Ice Creams announced a sweet limited-time collection from the two heritage, California-based brands, consisting of four McConnell's x See's ice cream flavors. On Friday, June 28, McConnell's and See's will debut their collaborative flavors in limited quantities for fans across all McConnell's Fine Ice Creams Scoop Shops and online at mcconnells.com for nationwide shipping.

"There is something really special about two iconic California brands coming together, and we are thrilled to team up with McConnell's to create these delicious ice cream flavors." shares Pat Egan, president & CEO of See's Candies. "When we started talking about the partnership and tasting different combinations, we couldn't narrow it down. We're both so excited for our customers to try them all! We kept thinking we could pick a favorite, but each one was uniquely great—perfectly in line with both brands!"

See's Candies has been making quality chocolate and candy since 1921, and even served ice cream at their shops in the brand's early days. As two legacy companies who prioritize quality and experience above all, the partnership with McConnell's offers a new and nostalgic expansion for the brand, while also keeping true to See's motto of Quality Without Compromise.

"Truly successful collaborations are dependent on so many things going right. And on that front, this is a dream. For starters, both McConnell's and See's have incredible histories as heritage, California brands. But it's the alignment on product that makes this so exciting. The combination of See's incredible candies and our delicious ice creams is unmatched," says Michael Palmer, CEO/co-owner of McConnell's Fine Ice Creams.

McConnell's Fine Ice Creams celebrates its 75th anniversary this year, and like See's Candies, shares a dedication to taste and quality, owning and operate all production from their McConnell's Family Dairy, and creating ice cream completely from scratch from locally-sourced ingredients. To develop the final collaborative ice cream flavors, the McConnell's and See's teams innovated to merge the top beloved See's Candies pieces with McConnell's house-made artisan ice cream bases to create four custom-confection flavors for fans. Available for $12 per pint online, the flavors include:

Vanilla with California Brittle – See's buttery almond brittle, covered in rich, dark chocolate, pairs with McConnell's classic, full-flavored (R.R. Lochhead) vanilla ice cream. Topped off with even more crunchy, salt-roasted almonds and ribbons of chocolate ganache.

Coffee with Molasses Chips – A mash-up of See's dark and milk chocolate-coated, crispy molasses honeycomb wafers, bathed in medium-roast, coffee-infused, Central Coast grass-fed milk and cream, alongside swirls of decadent chocolate sauce.

Chocolate with Polar Bear Paws – Buttery caramel with salt-roasted peanuts, enrobed in white chocolate, and a peanut butter swirl ride shotgun alongside a McConnell's favorite, Dutchman's Chocolate.

Banana Cream with Toffee-ettes – Ripe bananas, pureed into Central Coast milk and cream, a salted caramel swirl, and handfuls of See's Toffee-ettes (roasted almonds), embedded in Danish butter toffee, enrobed in See's creamy, milk chocolate (rolled in even more crunchy almonds).

