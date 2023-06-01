McConnell's Fine Ice Creams has launched frozen House-Baked Cookies. The brand, which is committed to using the finest, natural, sustainable, and/or organic ingredients, including grass-grazed milk and cream from one of the top three nationally ranked dairy cooperatives, Shehadey Family Dairies, has 75 years of experience in creating ice creams using unique recipes and processes.

"We are thrilled to debut these rich, delicious sweet treats that continue our legacy of creating the finest, artisanal ice creams and baked goods," said Michael Palmer, CEO of McConnell's Fine Ice Creams. "Our House-Baked Cookies are handcrafted with the same unique recipes and processes we've been using in our products since 1949, and we are excited for our customers to enjoy at home.”

Made from 100% scratch in The Bake Room at McConnell’s Family Dairy, McConnell’s new House-Baked Cookies ($9.99 SRP) provide the same top-quality cookies found in McConnell’s ice creams and scoop shops but are flash-frozen and ready to serve after heating for three minutes. Packaged in one-of-a-kind novelty ice cream pints, the House-Baked Cookies come in three flavors:

Chocolate Chunk: From its buttery, slightly crispy outer shell, to its soft and chewy core, the Chocolate Chunk cookies are filled with chunks of bittersweet, Guittard chocolate.

Brownie Cookie: Intensely deep, dark cocoa alongside rich, velvety chunks of Guittard chocolate, with just a touch of sea salt.

Peanut Butter: Slightly crackled, crunchy exterior with a warm, chewy, creamy peanut buttery center.

The House-Baked Cookies will be available for purchase on June 2 on McConnell’s website and Southern California scoop shops and at Gelson's Market. For more information, visit mcconnells.com.