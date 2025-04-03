Video: Showcasing Sour Patch Kids Glow Ups

Candy Industry Multimedia Specialist Brett Parker sits down with Lauryn McDonough, senior director of candy for Mondelēz, as they discuss Sour Patch Kids' new Strawberry-Watermelon Glow Ups, the first-ever gummy candy that glows under blacklight. In this interview, McDonough explains how to make a candy that glows under blacklight without sacrificing taste, why it was important to the brand to offer a candy that includes a multi-sensory experience, and unique marketing initiatives this product inspired.

Each Sour Patch Kids Glow Ups candy is layered with special edible confetti that emits a fluorescent glow when under a blacklight due to the use of turmeric extract. While turmeric powers the glow, the extract is completely flavorless.

