Video: Showcasing Sour Patch Kids Glow Ups
The Mondelēz candy includes a multi-sensory experience.
Candy Industry Multimedia Specialist Brett Parker sits down with Lauryn McDonough, senior director of candy for Mondelēz, as they discuss Sour Patch Kids' new Strawberry-Watermelon Glow Ups, the first-ever gummy candy that glows under blacklight. In this interview, McDonough explains how to make a candy that glows under blacklight without sacrificing taste, why it was important to the brand to offer a candy that includes a multi-sensory experience, and unique marketing initiatives this product inspired.
Each Sour Patch Kids Glow Ups candy is layered with special edible confetti that emits a fluorescent glow when under a blacklight due to the use of turmeric extract. While turmeric powers the glow, the extract is completely flavorless.
View the video above, or click here.
