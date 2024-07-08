Haribo has appointed Shirley Ulrich as senior vice president of sales. With more than thirty years of extensive experience across fast-moving consumer goods, Ulrich reportedly brings a wealth of strategic insight and strong leadership that will enable further growth for the Haribo brand.

Ulrich will lead the company’s sales strategy across all channels, aiming to elevate brand presence and serve customers with excellence throughout the U.S.

Before joining Haribo of America, Ulrich worked with Ball Corporation, where she served as vice president of commercial for North & Central America, overseeing a $6 billion commercial portfolio for the aluminum beverage packaging division. Her tenure at Ball Corporation was marked by transformative leadership in sales, marketing, operations, and strategy, resulting in significant profitable growth during challenging market conditions.

Prior to her role at Ball Corporation, Ulrich held senior executive positions at Mars Wrigley, Nintendo, Johnson & Johnson, and Pillsbury.

"I’m proud to welcome Shirley and the deep expertise she brings as SVP of sales on our growing Haribo team," says Rick LaBerge, chief commercial officer, Haribo of America. "Her ability to form meaningful relationships, deep knowledge of the industry and passion for putting customers first are just some of the qualities that make her an exemplary leader. She builds high performance teams and we’re thrilled to have her on ours as we continue on our mission to create moments of childlike happiness through Haribo treats.”

Ulrich will join Haribo of America’s Management Team and play a key role in driving sustainable growth for the brand as it continues to delight consumers with innovative, exciting gummi varieties alongside fan favorites like Goldbears, Twin Snakes, and Starmix.

“I’ve always been drawn to iconic brands, so I’m excited to join the Happy World of Haribo and be part of the growth journey with our retail partners and sales teams,” says Ulrich. “We know consumers have a special place in their hearts for Haribo gummies, and for this brand that gives so much back to the communities where we live and work. We’re focused on making sure consumers can get to know and interact with our brand in exciting ways, and find us throughout the retail landscape as they’re looking for those moments of joy.”

Ulrich earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Food Marketing from Saint Joseph's University in Philadelphia. She is also actively involved in community initiatives, serving as treasurer on the board of directors for the Sloan's Lake Park Foundation in Denver.

