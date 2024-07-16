Jelly Belly Candy Company has joined forces with the imaginative game makers at Wilder to gamify BeanBoozled jelly beans. BeanBoozled Taste the Truth, created by Wilder, features the new 7th Edition BeanBoozled Collection and its two new flavors from Jelly Belly—Wet Dog and Burnt Rubber—and their counterparts, Top Banana and Licorice. Available now for pre-sale on JellyBelly.com, the game and its new flavors will challenge players, ending with a sweet win or gross consequence.

"Since we first released the BeanBoozled Collection it has always been a fan-favorite, so teaming up with the fun experts at Wilder for Taste the Truth was a no brainer," says Jeff Brown, CEO, Jelly Belly Candy Company. "We know fans are drawn to the gamification of BeanBoozled, so we're thrilled to create a family-friendly, interactive game that spotlights our wild and tasty BeanBoozled flavors. As Jelly Belly is THE innovator of true-to-life WOW flavors, we also had to dream up some new beans with the 7th edition of BeanBoozled to really shock our players."

Adding an unexpected flavor to game night, BeanBoozled Taste the Truth lets players discover how well they know family and friends with more than 100 personal, hilarious, and bizarre questions. The gamer who asks the question secretly places delicious beans with the correct answer and stomach-turning beans with the wrong answer. Remaining players quickly grab beans from the side they believe is correct, and their fate is realized once they pop the unknown Jelly Belly into their mouth.

"The Wilder team is very excited to not only create a game but also an experience that complements the Jelly Belly taste adventure," said Casey Karls, CEO at Wilder. "We can't wait for people to experience the thrill of getting the answer right or wrong and sealing their fate with a tasty jelly bean or gross flavor, thanks to BeanBoozled."

In addition to the Taste the Truth game, the new BeanBoozled 7th Edition Collection is available in a variety of formats such as boxes, a pouch bag, mystery dispenser, and spinner tin. The game includes 20 flavors of jelly beans, including 10 weird and wild flavors that look identical to 10 classic and delicious flavors.

Starting at $19.99, BeanBoozled Taste the Truth will be available in-stores exclusively at Target on July 21.

