Premium chocolate brand Endangered Species Chocolate (ESC) has announced that it is the first chocolate company to be certified ocean plastic neutral, thanks to a new partnership with 4ocean, a for-profit company dedicated to ending the ocean plastic crisis.

While 90% of ESC’s products are recyclable, the production stream still results in 19,000 pounds of non-recyclable plastic. To address this, ESC has teamed up with 4ocean to pull 19,000 pounds of plastic from oceans, rivers, and coastlines, ensuring that for every pound of plastic they produce, an equivalent amount is removed from the environment. This initiative not only helps reduce marine plastic pollution but also contributes to the restoration and protection of marine ecosystems.

The partnership represents a significant step towards sustainability and environmental responsibility in the chocolate industry, per the brand.

