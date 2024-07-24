Blake Moynes, an environmental and wildlife conservationist, has been collaborating with Endangered Species Chocolate (ESC) as an ambassador for the past three years.

Moynes' journey from reality TV star on The Bachelor to a dedicated wildlife advocate is a testament to using one's platform for good, says the brand. With ESC, Blake has spearheaded numerous conservation initiatives, from tagging sharks with Saving the Blue to tackling wildlife trafficking in the Amazon. Their work together highlights the critical role of funding, research, and awareness in wildlife conservation.

ESC's dedication to sustainability and wildlife protection aligns with Moynes' values; their collaboration not only raises awareness, but also drives significant conservation efforts, providing a model for other brand-celebrity partnerships.

Liz Parker: What made you want to get involved with ESC as an ambassador?

Blake Moynes: I'm thrilled to be an ambassador for Endangered Species Chocolate because their mission aligns perfectly with my passion for wildlife conservation. As someone who's committed to conservation and protecting endangered species, I was drawn to ESC's mission and on-going financial contribution of 10% of their net profits to support wildlife conservation efforts. By partnering with ESC, we can amplify the voices that need to be heard, show the stories that need to be seen and inspire a wider audience to take action.





LP: How did you become a wildlife advocate?

BM: My curiosity and interest for animals started at a young age, and it's only grown stronger over the years. As I've appeared in the reality TV industry, I've realized the power of my platform to make a positive impact. I've always been drawn to the natural world, and as I've learned more about the challenges facing endangered species, I've felt a deep sense of responsibility to use my voice to make a difference. Through my work with various conservation organizations and now with Endangered Species Chocolate, I'm committed to using my platform to raise awareness and support for wildlife conservation.





LP: Can you speak about ESC’s sustainable living practices?

BM: ESC uses ethically sourced cocoa, supporting farming communities and protecting the environment. Their production and packaging aim to minimize environmental impact, and they carry the Green-e certification. Plus, their partnership with 4ocean makes them the first chocolate company to be Ocean Plastic Neutral.

Their ongoing commitment to finding impactful partnerships, seeking ways to support and adapt to new challenges we and non-profits face in a constantly changing world is commendable. A company and business that is selfless and always seems to be making business decisions that’s about the planet and not just their own business interests. They stand out in that aspect.





LP: What conservation initiatives have you spearheaded, either with ESC or other brands?

BM: Through my partnership with Endangered Species Chocolate, I... or we... have been able to support several conservation initiatives. Some of the projects that stand out are some of our joint campaigns focusing on species of sharks, big cats, and wolves. Some campaigns focused on regions and protecting entire ecosystems—some of those regions being Baja California, Mexico and Greater Everglades, Florida with organizations Nakawe Project and Conservancy of South West Florida. By sharing the stories of these incredible animals and wild places, as well as the challenges they face, we're raising awareness, funding and driving action to protect their habitats and biodiversity. I've also worked with other brands on conservation initiatives, including supporting anti-poaching efforts and promoting sustainable wildlife tourism practices.





LP: What are some practical ways that consumers can get involved with conservation initiatives?

BM: There are so many ways that consumers can get involved with conservation initiatives, and it's easier than you might think! One of the simplest ways is to spread awareness about the importance of conservation. Share articles, videos, and stories about endangered species on social media, and encourage your friends and family to get involved. You can also make conscious choices in your daily life, like choosing products that are sustainably sourced and have minimal environmental impact. Or, one of the biggest: choose products and companies (like ESC) who give back! Get involved and support organizations that are doing important conservation work—whether that's through donating money, volunteering your time, or spreading the word about their efforts. Finally, consider making eco-friendly lifestyle changes, like reducing your carbon footprint, using public transportation, or reducing your use of single-use plastics. Every small action counts, and collectively, we can make a big difference! Choices as small as choosing what chocolate you want to eat can make big change.





LP: What is your favorite ESC product to enjoy?

BM: That's an easy one! I'm a huge fan of Endangered Species Chocolate's Dark Chocolate Bars. Any of the flavors with added nuts is at the top of my list as well. The rich, bold flavor is soothing and rewarding at the end of my day. I love that I'm supporting a great cause with every bite. I also appreciate that ESC offers a range of products that cater to different tastes and dietary needs—from milk chocolate to vegan options. If I'm being completely honest, I have a bit of a sweet tooth, but never was fond of fruit and chocolate mixed. That being said, their fruit flavors have REALLY grown on me. They're the perfect treat after a long day of working on conservation projects.

