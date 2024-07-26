An iconic movie theatre candy brand missed by millions and loved by young and old is now being re-launched by Retrobrands America LLC.

Mexican Hats are a gummy candy developed by the Henry Heide Candy Company, also the manufacturer of Jujubes and Jujyfruits, in 1958. Original flavors included cinnamon, spice, and licorice. The brand was sold numerous times to different companies including Hershey and Ferrara, but was abandoned many years ago.

New, fun colors and flavors bring this classic into today's market. In addition, sour and spicy flavors will be introduced.

“We are excited to be the company to relaunch the legacy candy brand Mexican Hats. Tens of millions of baby boomers miss this brand and we want todays youngster to enjoy the brand as well," says Jeff Kaplan, president, Retrobrands America LLC.

