Mars is celebrating the 100-day countdown to Halloween by helping uncover how consumers celebrate and shop leading up to the Halloween holiday.

The company is helping fans of fall lean into their favorite season with new data from the company's inaugural "Mars Tricks, Treats, and Trends" report. With less than 100 days to go before Halloween, Mars isn't alone in its anticipation, as consumers are increasingly showing early, widespread enthusiasm for the spookiest holiday of the year. Data indicates the industry realized a 6% increase in year-over-year pre-season Halloween candy sales in 2023.

"Our innovative, on-trend Mars Halloween 2024 line-up is the perfect pairing for the extended Halloween season," says Tim LeBel, chief Halloween officer and president of sales at Mars Wrigley North America. "Our Mars offerings inspire moments of everyday happiness from the first bake sale and big tailgate of fall to Halloween celebrations like trick-or-treating, hosting and being the best house on the block."

New data from the "Mars Tricks, Treats and Trends" report finds that of those planning to celebrate Halloween, Passing Out Candy (52%), Dressing Up (36%), and Social Gatherings (35%) make up the top ways to celebrate. And Gen Z—"Halloween Heroes" who celebrate Halloween early and often—intend to celebrate through Dressing Up (53%) and Social Gatherings (52%).

Interesting shopping trends also emerged as those planning to buy candy online (17% of those who report planning to buy Halloween candy) demonstrate more intention with Halloween planning (compared to in-store and omnichannel shoppers), beginning 7.9 weeks in advance on average. Additionally, online shoppers are more likely to care about reputation—64% consider their reputation when buying candy to pass out or fill in a bowl for hosting.

