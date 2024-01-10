To celebrate love and friendship, M&M's, part of Mars, has released its 2024 Valentine's Day Gift Guide exclusively on MMS.com, the one-stop-shop for customizable gifts, party favors, and limited-time seasonal flavors. This year's annual Valentine's Day Gift Guide features an array of gift options that are flavorful and colorful.

"Valentine's Day and chocolate go hand-in-hand, Mars wants to make sure consumers have a sweet holiday by making it easy to find thoughtful gifts with our M&M's Valentine's Day Gift Guide," said Jarid Lukin, global senior director, M&M's Digital. "Complete with heart-shaped gift boxes, candy dispensers, party favors and more, our gifts continue to showcase what MMS.com has to offer, with personalized options that add an extra sprinkle of love."

Whether looking for a Valentine's gift for a significant other, a Galentine, or a parent, M&M's Valentine's Day Gift Guide has a variety of gifts that will spark happiness for any recipient. They also have favors perfect for guests at a Valentine's party. The full offering includes best sellers like M&M's Teddy Bear and Heart-Shaped Candy Gift Boxes, M&M's Gift Bottle and Favor Packs, all of which can be personalized for an added touch. Gift givers can choose from 20+ M&M's colors and can print custom messages, choose from hundreds of clipart and even print a photo on the candy.

To sweeten the holiday of love, M&M's is introducing new treats in its Valentine's Day Gift Guide this year. M&M's fans can enjoy these seasonal additions:

Heart Party Favors: Consumers can personalize M&M's candies with meaningful messages, photos, or a logo. The peek-a-boo window on each festive pack shows off their candy creations.

Customizable Packaging Options: Consumers can now customize the M&M'S chocolate candies and add custom text on the packaging to make it extra special.

Consumers can now customize the M&M'S chocolate candies and add custom text on the packaging to make it extra special. M&M's is also gifting all of its fans the sweet feeling of sharing a shake with someone special with the brand's seasonal Valentine's flavor, bringing back the fan-favorite seasonal flavor M&M's White Chocolate Strawberry Shake back for a limited time only. Everyone can share this seasonal flavor that captures the taste of a strawberry shake combined with smooth white chocolate and coated in Valentine's Day-themed shells.

