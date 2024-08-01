Walnuts present confectioners with unlimited potential for new creations. The California Walnut Board has developed some guidelines and best practices to help when developing new chocolate confections.

We recently connected with Jennifer Olmstead, California Walnut Board to discuss how manufacturers are using walnuts in confectionery.





Liz Parker: How can confectionery manufacturers formulate with walnuts?

Jennifer Olmstead: Walnuts present confectioners with a wide variety of opportunities to create both tried and true fan favorites as well as brand new innovations. Walnuts can be used as an inclusion, a topping or coating, and as a nougat or nut butter filling. They can be candied, caramelized, or coated to bring sweet, crunchy and even spicy elements to a chocolate bar.





LP: What are some guidelines and best practices to help when developing new chocolate confections with walnuts?

JO: Walnuts have a unique fat composition with predominantly polyunsaturated fats, including plant-based ALA omega-3 fats. These good fats make walnuts a nutritious and satisfying food but also make them susceptible to oxidation. This can be mitigated with proper storage and handling practices to maximize freshness. Walnut shelf life can be impacted by temperature, light and humidity. When stored in a dark place:

Use within 12 months when stored at refrigerated temperatures

Use within 24 months when stored at frozen temperatures 55% to 65% relative humidity

Working walnuts into chocolate or other substances that contain fat can lower the risk of oxidation by restricting their contact to air, improving the products’ shelf life.

Caramelizing or coating walnuts with any type of syrup or oil can provide a barrier between the walnut and oxygen, and further delay or prevent oxidation. This is especially beneficial in confectionary as these coatings can be used to provide a more dynamic flavor profile.

Roasting or other similar heating processes can have an impact on walnuts’ moisture content, flavor, and color. To lower the risk of off-notes or other quality flaws, temperatures should not exceed 293°F/145°C, and temperatures below 257°F/125°C are more advisable. Gentle handling at lower temperatures and a prolonged resting period have a marked positive effect on walnuts’ taste and shelf life.





LP: How can manufacturers use walnuts in confectionery to craft better-for-you treats?

JO: For over 30 years, the California Walnut Commission has supported health-related research examining the effect of walnut consumption on areas including heart health, cognition, cancer, diabetes, metabolic syndrome, gut health, body weight/composition, reproductive health, and more.

Walnuts are the only nut with an excellent source of essential plant- based omega-3 ALA (alpha-linolenic acid) at 2.5g/oz. ALA has been associated with benefits for heart health, brain health, and inflammation. In addition to valuable plant-based omega-3 ALA, one ounce of walnuts also contains:

4g of protein

2g of fiber

3.5 +/- 1.0 ng/g of magnesium

An excellent source of magnesium (45mg)

And a variety of antioxidants (3.721 mmol/oz), including polyphenols (69.3 ± 16.5 μmol catechin equivalents/g) and gamma tocopherol (5.91 mg/ounce).





LP: What are some confections using walnuts that are trending?

JO: In the U.S., we are seeing walnuts paired with classic favorites such as caramel and dark chocolate in standalone enticements, such as in See’s Candies Scotchmallow Littles, and as part of assorted chocolates such as Russell Stover’s Assorted Milk and Dark Chocolates.

In a surprising-but-enticing series of launches in Slovakia, chocolate and walnuts were paired with coconut and other fruity flavors in Orion’s Margot Chocolate Bar with Coconut and Punch Flavor and their Chocolate Bar with Coconut and Raisins.





LP: Any predictions for confections with walnuts trends for late 2024 or early 2025?

JO: I think we will see walnuts continuing to be paired with comfort flavors as part of the “newstalgia” trend and ongoing exploration of new flavor pairings such as the Margot chocolate bars. The complex taste of walnuts, combining nutty, earthy, sweet, and slightly tannic notes, allows them to serve as a foundational flavor in a variety of products and be deliciously paired with sweet flavors, fruits, and spices.

Additionally, walnuts are a great option for confectioners looking to capitalize on consumers looking for both permissible indulgence and premium treats. I think we will see the functional benefits of walnuts called out in packaging claims as well as the gourmet experience a walnut can bring to a chocolate bar.

Related: How to use walnuts to provide nutrition in confectionery