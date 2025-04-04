Unlocking the flavor, texture of walnuts in confections

By Jennifer Olmstead, senior director of U.S. marketing and communications, California Walnut Board and Commission



Candy is so defined by seasonal flavors that it’s easy to focus only on the usual suspects—pumpkin spice in fall, peppermint in winter, citrus in spring, and tropical flavors in summer. But one ingredient has the power to enhance every season’s sweets with a depth of flavor and versatility that few others can match: walnuts.

Why walnuts shine in sweets

According to the California Walnut Board, the rich, earthy flavor of walnuts is influenced by the presence of tannins in the walnut skin. This component gives walnuts their mild yet complex taste, including tangy and sharp notes, which work beautifully in confections. Additionally, walnuts’ natural oils help blend and amplify complementary flavors, whether paired with rich chocolates, bright fruits, warming spices, or creamy dairy-based sweets. This unique quality makes walnuts a favorite for artisan and seasonal confections.

Plus, walnuts are a prized ingredient in confectionery due to their exceptional texture, which enhances both mouthfeel and visual appeal. Their unique combination of crunch and creaminess makes them versatile for a variety of sweet treats, from chocolates and brittles to cookies and pastries.

One of the key contributing factors to the texture of walnuts is their natural oil content. Walnuts are unique with their soft, buttery texture that allows them to blend seamlessly into confections, adding richness without being overly hard or brittle. When toasted, walnuts develop a pleasant crispness, intensifying their flavor and adding a satisfying bite to baked goods and candies.

Finally, walnuts’ natural, rustic appearance adds an artisanal quality to confections. Whether finely chopped for a delicate crunch or left in halves for a bold, satisfying bite, walnuts elevate the sensory experience of sweet treats.

Perfect pairings in confectionery

There are several classic flavor pairings that confectioners can use to elevate their treats:

Chocolate: Walnuts' deep, nutty profile enhances both dark and milk chocolate, making them ideal for truffles, barks, and fudge. The bitterness of dark chocolate balances the natural tannins in walnuts, while milk chocolate adds creaminess.



Caramel and toffee: The buttery nature of walnuts complements caramelized sugar, making them perfect for walnut pralines, nut brittles and toffee bars.

Fruits: Walnuts pair beautifully with ingredients like dried cherries, apricots and citrus zest, balancing rich, nutty flavors with bright, tangy notes—ideal for nougat, chocolate bars, or fruit-infused truffles.

Spices: Cinnamon, cardamom and nutmeg bring warmth to walnut-infused confections, making them great for holiday spiced fudge, truffles, and cookies.

Cheese and dairy-based sweets: The creamy, tangy flavors of mascarpone, cream cheese and aged cheddar pair exceptionally well with walnuts in cheesecakes, filled chocolates and walnut cream desserts.

Innovating with walnuts in consumer packaged goods

For confectioners looking to create something new in 2025, here are a few sweet made-with-walnuts products sure to inspire:

Dark Chocolate Ginger and Walnut Bark, WoodenTable : WoodenTable has perfected the harmony of bold and comforting flavors in Ginger Walnut Chocolate Bark. This treat features rich, smooth chocolate that’s artfully blended with the earthy crunch of roasted walnuts. The warm, spicy zing of candied ginger reportedly adds a delightful twist, balancing the deep sweetness of chocolate and the toasty nuttiness of walnuts.

: All Flavor, No Fuss Chocolates, CocoTutti : This gourmet treat is designed for those who crave rich, indulgent taste without the complexity. Featuring a blend of high-quality ingredients, including the satisfying crunch of walnuts, each bite offers a burst of flavor that is both comforting and sophisticated. Designed to enjoy as a stand-alone snack or pair with a favorite drink.

: Organic Sonoma Bar, Sonoma Chocolatiers : The ultimate combination of luxury and crunch in every bite. Made with the highest quality cocoa and walnuts, this bar is carefully crafted for a smooth, indulgent experience. The addition of toasted walnuts creates a contrast to the creamy chocolate, adding a nutty depth that perfectly complements the bar’s rich flavors.

: Walnut Whip, Nestle UK : Newstalgia at its finest, Nestle's Walnut Whips are a treat that feature a smooth and creamy fondant center, enveloped in whirl-shaped cone of milk chocolate with a whipped fondant filling. The finishing touch comes in the form of a half walnut on top, offering a crunch and a nutty flavor that complements the sweetness of the chocolate.

: Sugar Free Dark Walnuts, See’s Candies : Be inspired by these dark and walnutty clusters from See's covered in a rich, dark sugar-free coating. In addition to walnuts, high-quality ingredients include cocoa butter, vanilla and coconut.

By embracing walnuts’ natural flavor-enhancing qualities, candy makers can craft newstalgic confections that stand out—offering consumers something both familiar and refreshingly new.

Ready to get started with walnuts? Contact foodinnovation@walnuts.org for more information.

These products are mentioned for informational purposes only, and inclusion does not imply an endorsement.

Related: Formulating confectionery items with walnuts