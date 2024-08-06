The Hershey Company is launching a new licensing partnership with Kent Precision Food Groups to develop Candy Shop Cocoa, a collection of cocoa kits. The kits are available in Hershey-inspired flavors, including Hershey’s Milk Chocolate, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup, York Peppermint Pattie, and Hershey’s Cookies ‘N’ Creme. The products will hit shelves at major retailers nationally in September.

Hershey is partnering with Kent Precision Food Groups for the first time to sweeten the cocoa beverage category and create a sippable cocoa treat, which can be served hot or cold.

All the Candy Shop Cocoa flavors are made with Hershey's cocoa and real milk and are manufactured for and distributed by Kent Precision Foods Group, Inc. under license by The Hershey Company. Each kit features eight cocoa mixes, and prices will vary by retailer.

