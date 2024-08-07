5 gum is inviting fans to experience the thrill of the beat drop at an exclusive, first-of-its-kind rave inside one of New York City's bodegas, featuring a performance by Grammy Award-winning artist, Zedd. The catch? The rave, hosted on August 22, will only be available to 25 lucky fans who are the first to find the secret location. The event aims to deliver against 5 gum's ongoing mission to stimulate all 5 senses, fuel adventure and encourage fans to live in the moment.

"For the third consecutive year, 5 gum is immersing fans in the energy and sensorial experience that music often provides to its listeners in the only way the brand knows how – by delivering a once-in-a-lifetime experience in partnership with a notable musician like Zedd," says Maria Urista, vice president, gum and mints at Mars. "We know that 5 gum and Zedd fans alike are known to embrace the thrill of a new adventure, so what better way to do that than getting the chance to be one of the few to uncover and attend such an intimate, unforgettable experience with a world-renowned DJ."

To find the secret location of 5 gum's epic in-store rave with Zedd, fans will have to follow a series of hints dropped on 5 gum and Zedd's social media channels, as well as decipher clues hidden in plain sight to gain access to the exhilarating show. Fans that figure out the location will need to be one of the first 25 people to visit the bodega in advance on August 22 to secure a glow-in-the-dark 5 gum x Zedd pack as their ticket into the rave that evening. The performance will include new tracks from Zedd's first upcoming album in nearly a decade, Telos, allowing the lucky attendees to be amongst the first to hear them before the album drops on August 30.

"I love to deliver the unexpected at my shows, and performing at what will be one of my most intimate and unique venues yet—an actual New York City bodega—certainly aligns with that," says multi-platinum, award-winning artist, DJ and producer, Zedd. "Partnering with 5 gum to deliver this amazing experience will definitely be one for the books. I cannot wait for this unforgettable night and to play some of my new music for fans!"

Fans who aren't able to secure an exclusive ticket to 5 gum's Bodega Rave with Zedd in New York City can still join in on the thrill by entering for a chance to win $500 for tickets to Zedd's upcoming tour or exclusive event merch at 5gum.com/Zedd, starting on August 26 through September 6. To follow along and see hints dropped in real time, visit 5gum.com.

Mars is on the current Candy Industry “Global Top 100 Candy Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Global Top 100” rankings.