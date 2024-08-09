This week's Fun Friday starts off with a conundrum: a Pop-Tart pastry that is 73x the size of its normal pastries.

Kellanova's Pop-Tarts Party Pastry, a toaster pastry 73 times bigger than traditional Pop-Tarts, is officially here to remind consumers of childhood joy and turn their final summer moments into "Crazy Good" celebrations.

Supersized to serve up to 73 people, the Pop-Tarts Party Pastry is inspired by the brand's golden crust, strawberry-flavored filling, frosting, and sprinkles. Fans are able to personalize their Party Pastry with frosting phrases that span from unconventional themes to major milestones.

Sun-Maid renews partnership with ABCmouse to inspire learning, healthy snacking

Sun-Maid Growers of California announced the renewal of its partnership with ABCmouse Early Learning Academy, the leading digital learning program for children ages 2–8, from Age of Learning, Inc. Together, they aim to promote literacy and a love for learning nationwide.

Through this continued collaboration, each 1-oz. box in Sun-Maid’s 6-pack of raisins will feature exclusive ABCmouse educational materials, with additional resources available online; including printable worksheets to extend children's learning experiences. From 120 interactive sight words to creative worksheets, families can access a variety of educational content that promotes literacy and reinforces essential skills all while promoting better-for-you eating habits.

Sun-Maid is also proud to announce its donation of 2,000 books to Little Free Libraries across the country. These books will be distributed to support the mission of Little Free Library in promoting literacy and expanding access to books in communities nationwide.

The Sun-Maid x ABCmouse packaging is available at retailers nationwide. For more information, visit sunmaid.com.

That's it. to surpass goal of delivering 200 million fruit servings

As the back-to-school season kicks off, That's it. is announcing a significant milestone: it is ahead of schedule to meet its 2024 goal of delivering 200 million servings of fruit globally. Last year, the company delivered 150 million fruit servings, and it is already at that point now, with several months remaining in the year.

According to the USDA, food waste is estimated at between 30-40% of the food supply. That's it. Fruit Bars provide a convenient and healthy way to ensure children get their daily servings of fruit. These bars have a 24-month shelf life, eliminating the worry of fruit going uneaten at home, especially when grocery prices are soaring. The Mini Fruit Bars, available at Costco, Walmart, Target, and on United Airlines flights, offer a convenient and portable way for consumers to meet their daily fruit requirements.

5 gum, Zedd will host NYC pop-up rave at a bodega

5 gum is inviting fans to experience the thrill of the beat drop at an exclusive, first-of-its-kind rave inside one of New York City's bodegas, featuring a performance by Grammy Award-winning artist Zedd. The catch? The rave, hosted on August 22, will only be available to 25 lucky fans who are the first to find the secret location. The event aims to deliver against 5 gum's ongoing mission to stimulate all 5 senses, fuel adventure and encourage fans to live in the moment.

To find the secret location of 5 gum's epic in-store rave with Zedd, fans will have to follow a series of hints dropped on 5 gum and Zedd's social media channels, as well as decipher clues hidden in plain sight to gain access to the show. Fans that figure out the location will need to be one of the first 25 people to visit the bodega in advance on August 22 to secure a glow-in-the-dark 5 gum x Zedd pack as their ticket into the rave that evening. The performance will include new tracks from Zedd's first upcoming album in nearly a decade, Telos, allowing the lucky attendees to be amongst the first to hear them before the album drops on August 30.

Laffy Taffy gets punny for National Tell a Joke Day (Aug. 16)

Laffy Taffy has been the champion of “dad jokes” for decades—but do you know the true story behind the puns? Check out six fun facts from the brand:

Laffy Taffy has been offering little bites of delight in a variety of fruity flavors since 1971.

Laffy Taffy jokes started appearing on wrappers in the 1980s to provide free entertainment and a way for families to connect through shared laughter.

The Laffy Taffy jokes everyone knows and loves are a mix of submissions by fans and popular crowd-sourced puns, selected based on humor, originality and creativity.

The winner of Laffy Taffy’s last joke-writing contest (Your Jokes, Our (W)rapper in 2022) was: Guess who I ran into on the way to the eye doctor? … Everybody!

Today, Laffy Taffy produces over 18 million pounds of taffy each year, including more than 450 million Laffy Taffy Mini Bars, one of the brand’s most popular treats.

We’re in peak taffy season—there’s an uptick of Laffy Taffy purchasing in the summer and of course for Halloween.

We're in peak taffy season—there's an uptick of Laffy Taffy purchasing in the summer and of course for Halloween.