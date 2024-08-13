Hilco Sweets has named Emily Edmondson as executive vice president for the company. In her role, she will be a member of the executive team, managing the company’s key accounts, national sales team, and regional sales.

“Emily is an industry expert with an outstanding reputation, customer knowledge, and trade knowledge,” said Lou DiMarco, president of Hilco Sweets. “With a deep understanding of market dynamics across diverse sectors, Emily brings a unique blend of experience, innovative mindset, and strategic vision to drive success and growth to Hilco.”

Edmondson is a seasoned sales director with more than 15 years of experience. She began her career in the novelty confections space at Galerie. Named the 2022 Woman of Influence for the National Confectioners Association, she managed both customers and brokers across a variety of classes of trade, from Mass and Drug to Value and Specialty. Most recently she was value team lead at Crayola.

“I’m thrilled to join Hilco Sweets and bring my experience to its distinctive line of novelty candy, and I look forward to working with some of the most renowned and exciting brands,” says Edmondson.

Hilco Sweets provides unique novelty candy utilizing popular licensed brands including Kool-Aid, Warheads, Girl Scouts of the USA, Hostess, and more. Hilco has more than 25 years of success and joy in bringing fun, affordable toy and candy novelties to the consumer. For more information, visit HilcoUSA.com or call (502) 785-3087.

