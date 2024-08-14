Werther's Original is introducing limited-edition Caramel Apple Hard Candies to its seasonal Harvest Line, which also features returning fan-favorites like Pumpkin Spice and Maple Crème. All six limited-edition seasonal flavors are now available for purchase nationwide while supplies last.

“We’re delighted to bring back five cherished caramel candies from our fall Harvest Line and to launch our new Caramel Apple Hard Candies right in time for the cozy fall and winter months,” says Kevin Carro, director of marketing at Werther's Original. “These seasons are ideal for gathering and indulgent sweets, so we’ve created treats perfect for the whole family.”

The new Caramel Apple Hard Candy marries Werther’s caramel with a swirl of caramel-dipped apples dressed in the brand’s golden wrapper. Made with real butter and fresh cream, the result is reportedly a blend of smooth and creamy caramel and crisp apple notes, creating a festive treat.

The new flavor launches alongside the return of Werther’s limited-edition Harvest Line—available nationwide at Walmart and other national retailers—which includes:

The Werther's Original Caramel Apple Hard Candy joins Werther's portfolio of caramels. The brand is also a driver of growth to the caramel category as a result of its most popular product innovations—Maple Crème Soft Caramel—which hold a spot as one of the six limited-edition portfolio products.

The all-new Caramel Apple Hard Candies and the full Harvest Line are now available in stores nationwide, including Walmart, Albertsons, CVS, and HEB at an SRP of $4.09 to $6.99. Additional Werther’s Original candies can be purchased nationwide. To learn more about Werther's Originals, visit werthers-original.us.

Werther’s Original (August Storck KG) is on the current Candy Industry “Global Top 100 Candy Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Global Top 100” rankings.