CandyRific has announced its 2024 Christmas offerings, including several novelties from The Elf on the Shelf, Haribo fans, and returning items such as its Polar Bear Christmas Tree Light and Sound Wand, and Santa Fans.

The 2024 lineup includes:

The Elf on the Shelf Message Board

The Elf on the Shelf Message Board comes with a dry-erase pen and eraser attached so consumers can leave messages to and get messages from their Scout Elf. The message board has 0.53-oz. of red, white and green dextrose candies inside the handle. SRP: $3.99.





The Elf on the Shelf Mini Backpacks

These mini backpacks, available in two different designs, feature Santa’s Scout Elf and Elf Pets friends and are available with 0.28-oz. of red, white and green dextrose candies. At approximately 2” x 3” x 4”, they hold candy, keys, and other small treasures. SRP: $3.99.

The Elf on the Shelf Candy Cases

Each character case, ranging from three to four inches tall, includes 0.35-oz. of red, white and green dextrose candies. Choose from four characters: Scout Elf boy, Scout Elf girl, Elf Pets arctic fox, or Elf Pets St. Bernard puppy. Each features a loop on the top to hang the character case from a chain or string, and a hinged door on the back to hold in candy treats. SRP: $3.99.

Haribo Candy Fans

The Haribo Candy Fans come in two versions, one with the Haribo bear sculpt, with the bear wearing a Santa hat, and the other with a Goldbear design in red and in green for the Christmas holiday. Each fan lights up and includes 0.40-oz. of Haribo Goldbears. SRP: $5.99.



Polar Bear Christmas Tree Light & Sound Wand

Push the button and watch the Polar Bear Christmas Tree Wand light up and play a festive tune. Each light and sound wand contains 0.53-oz. of red, white and green dextrose candies. SRP: $5.99

Light Up Santa Fan

The Santa Fan provides a puff of cool air when you push the button and it also lights up. It’s the perfect stocking stuffer. Each fan includes 0.28-oz. of red, white and green dextrose candies. SRP: $5.99.

