ValTara, a Paxiom Group company, a provider of robotic packaging equipment, is launching its new PKR-Dual Delta Robot pick and place case packing cell. The system is designed to provide fast, accurate, and efficient case packing for a wide range of products.

The PKR-Dual Delta Robot pick and place case packing cell features two Delta robots working in tandem to pick and place products into cases at high speeds. The system is capable of handling a wide range of products, including bags, pouches, cartons, and trays, making it a versatile solution for manufacturers in a variety of industries.

ValTara has taken a unique approach to case packing with the introduction of its PKR-Dual Delta Robot pick and place case packing cell. Unlike traditional case packing systems, which can be complex and expensive, ValTara's machine is designed to be easy to use, compact, and affordable for companies of all sizes to integrate into their packaging processes.

The company has focused on creating a system that is both efficient and versatile, without overcomplicating the design or requiring a sky-high investment. This approach sets ValTara apart from incumbents in the case packing industry and makes its PKR-Dual Delta Robot pick and place case packing cell an attractive option for manufacturers looking to improve their packaging operations.

“We are excited to introduce the PKR-Dual Delta Robot pick and place case packing cell to the market,” says Nicholas Taraborelli, vice president of Paxiom. “This system represents the latest in packaging technology, and we are confident that it will provide our customers with the speed, accuracy, and efficiency they need to stay competitive in today’s fast-paced manufacturing environment.”

