Paxiom has announced the installation of its turn-key bulk nut packaging system, designed to streamline the packaging process for peanuts and ensure freshness and efficiency at every step. This comprehensive system offers a centralized solution for weighing, filling, vacuum packaging peanuts into corrugated cases (20 to 40 pounds), and robotically palletizing them for shipment.

Key highlights of Paxiom's Turn-Key System include:

All-in-one solution: Paxiom's turn-key system ensures that one company supplies and services the entire packaging and palletizing process, simplifying operations and increasing efficiency.

Case forming and sealing: EndFlex T-series automatic case erector for RSC corrugated cases and EZ Tape automatic case sealer.

Accurate weigh filling system: Weighpack Systems’ high precision net weigh filling system includes it’s unique vibratory triple pan configuration with bulk and dribble system to ensure high accuracy and consistently.

Vacuum packaging technology: The Weighpack Systems’ VerTek 2400 bagger vertical form fill and seal machine, center piece of the system, incorporates innovative vacuum packaging technology. This feature ensures that peanuts are gas flushed and vacuum-sealed to maintain freshness, extend shelf life, and preserve product quality.

Robotically palletize a pallet, slip sheet, and cases: The system is equipped with an EndFlex Z Zag robotic palletizing cell with all-in-one capabilities, greatly reducing labor costs and maximizing productivity by automatically placing pallets, slip sheets, and cases.

Sustainable packaging: This system contributes to reducing waste and enhancing sustainability efforts by using roll stock film as opposed to pre-made bags thus reducing shipping costs, storage space and package waste.

Watch the equipment in action here.