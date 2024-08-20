Dr. Bronner’s has published its tenth annual All-One! Report entitled “75 Years of All-One!” The brand’s unique take on a corporate social responsibility report summarizes the company’s philanthropic giving, environmental impact, and other important company developments in 2023. Furthermore, Dr. Bronner’s achieved a significant milestone in its support for activism and charitable causes, as the company’s total to-date contributions to philanthropic and advocacy causes surpassed $100 million in 2023. To view the 2024 All-One! Report, click here.

This year’s All-One! Report explores what it means for the company to be a mission-driven business, and the ways in which Dr. Bronner’s anchors every aspect of its decision making in the company’s six cosmic principles. Each section of the 2024 All-One! Report expands on how the company sought to fulfil each principle to positively impact communities around the world. The report shares essays which discuss: support and solidarity for Dr. Bronner’s olive oil supply chain partners in Palestine; health care programs for mint farmers in India; community housing construction for Haitian refugees in San Diego; Dr. Bronner’s ongoing efforts to reduce plastic consumption and improve sustainability with the launch of its Soap Refill Cartons; expansion of dynamic agroforestry for palm and cocoa farmers in Ghana; and many other examples of how Dr. Bronner’s deeply rooted mission drives the company today.

“At Dr. Bronner’s our mission is community. Our greatest work is to bring people together for the greater good. It isn’t a marketing shtick. It’s in our DNA and it’s our business model. Everything we do is guided by our core values, as outlined in our Cosmic Principles,” writes Dr. Bronner’s Cosmic Engagement Officer David Bronner and President Michael Bronner in the introduction to the report. “Can a soap company change the world? Alone, we can’t. But together with you, we think we can. We seek to fuel and support those who want to make a difference in the world and turn the tide of injustice and suffering. We hope to be a model for a better way to do business and in the process generate and strengthen community,” they continue.





By the numbers

Dr. Bronner’s All-One! Report details figures and statistics related to company finances, human resources, environmental impact, philanthropy, supply chain metrics from Dr. Bronner’s fair trade and regenerative organic supply chains, and more. In sharing this information, the company seeks to both document its progress and ongoing commitment to making the best possible products while modeling how it conducts business ethically.

Notable figures highlighted in Dr. Bronner’s 2024 All-One! Report include:

$199.6 million – total revenue in 2023.

206.9 – Dr. Bronner’s B Corp Impact Score, among the highest in the world.

65.85% – percentage of Dr. Bronner’s employees who identify as BIPOC.

$25.93 – starting salary for full-time employees (67% higher than California minimum wage.)

151 – acres of dynamic agroforestry installed.

774,724 – number of trees planted in dynamic agroforestry systems.

$1.43 million – total USD spent on social community projects throughout Dr. Bronner’s supply chain.

$5,675,697 – total USD given to charitable and activist causes in 2023.

Creative vision

Dr. Bronner’s 2024 All-One! Report utilizes visual storytelling and graphic design to highlight unique stories about the company’s impact around the world. In 2023, the company celebrated 75 years since its founding by Emanual Bronner in 1948, and the report uses a rainbow color motif to guide readers through each chapter, symbolizing the evolution of Dr. Bronner’s from its founding, through the 1960’s psychedelics and counter-culture movements, to today.





Advocacy, activism, and philanthropy

In 2023, the company gave away an estimated $5.7 million in charitable contributions and sponsorships. This amounts to 2.8% of total revenue given to approximately 300 organizations whose work advances animal advocacy, drug policy reform, regenerative organic agriculture, environment, fair pay and fair trade, criminal justice reform, civil and human rights, migrant justice, housing and homelessness, and community betterment. Organizations supported through philanthropic sponsorships and charitable giving last year are listed in the report.

The report also features an article entitled “2023 Mutual Aid: Our Crisis Response Product Donation Program,” which summarizes Dr. Bronner’s efforts since 2020 to provide soap and hand sanitizer to mutual aid organizations that serve seniors, people experiencing homelessness, frontline workers, low-income communities, and other marginalized groups. Recipients of Dr. Bronner’s mutual aid donation program include community pantries and meal programs, free stores, shelters, and community outreach projects, just to name a few. Originally founded during the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, the mutual mid program reflects the potential of communities to come together in times of crisis—a concept that aligns deeply with Dr. Bronner’s approach to community building and creating meaningful, positive change. This program has provided more than 200,000 units of hand sanitizer, and nearly 200,000 units of soap since its inception.

In addition to outlining support for myriad activist and advocacy efforts in the U.S., the 2024 All-One! Report also provides an overview of the brand’s international donations through Dr. Bronner’s All-One International Initiative, a program that launched in two countries in 2019 and is now in its 5th year and operates in 18 markets, with more than $220,000 donated globally in 2023 and over $1 million given to-date in the history of the program.

An archive of previous editions of Dr. Bronner’s annual All-One! Report is available here.

