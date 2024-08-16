Dr. Bronner’s, family-owned maker of the top-selling natural brand of soap in North America and producer of Regenerative Organic Certified chocolate, will exhibit at Newtopia Now 2024 in Denver, CO at booth #3214. At the event, Dr. Bronner’s will highlight the achievement of Regenerative Organic Certification for Dr. Bronner’s Magic All-One Chocolate line. The brand will also showcase its inclusion in the Environmental Working Group (EWG) Verified program and participate in a panel discussion about Regenerative Organic Certified products.

Panel: Growth & Demand for Regenerative Organic Certified Products

Monday, August 26th – 11:15 am to 12:15 pm

Regenerate Stage #3412, Colorado Convention Center

Moderator: Elizabeth Whitlow, executive director of Regenerative Organic Alliance

Panelists:

Sarah Jones, Jones Family Farms

Mike Wernick, director of purpose at PCC Markets

Ryan Zinn, regenerative projects manager at Dr. Bronner’s

Zinn will join a panel discussion with fellow Regenerative Organic Alliance leaders to discuss how brands can incorporate Regenerative Organic Certified ingredients and certification pathways into their products and supply chain; and the importance of Regenerative Organic Certified to both retailers and consumers, given rising concerns about the climate crisis, growing consumer awareness about the role of agriculture in human-caused climate change, and the importance of bringing to market products with better ingredients for both people and the planet.

Free bars of Dr. Bronner’s Regenerative Organic Certified Oat Milk Chocolate will be given to panel attendees.

Dr. Bronner’s Magic All-One Chocolate is now Regenerative Organic Certified. The first-ever chocolate product line in the world to achieve this certification, Dr. Bronner’s Magic All-One Chocolate is made with a Regenerative Organic Certified cocoa and sugar. For more information, visit regenorganic.org.

