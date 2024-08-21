Hold onto your Reese's Pieces candy, Angel fans! Reese's has joined forces with none other than pro basketball sensation and fashion icon Angel Reese to bring consumers a limited-edition merch collaboration.

After reading thousands of comments from Reese's and Angel Reese fans, the chocolate and peanut butter icon teamed up with the rookie double-double queen for the first-of-its-kind fan-inspired collaboration. This collection is all about celebrating the fans, with nods to "The Reese's Pieces" and "The Queen" herself, with designs that capture her unique style and your love for all things Reese's.

The collection was designed in collaboration with Athlete Studio, an IP and commerce platform for professional athletes. It features three exclusive drops:

Angel Reese x Reese's Pieces Logo Collection – Featuring eight custom pieces with a mashup of the iconic Reese's Pieces logo re-imagined just for Angel Reese, this line includes a cropped tee, t-shirt, hoodie, and hat offered in both white and cream. Angel Reese x Reese's Basketball Jersey – Angel Reese fans wanted a way to show off their love for both the game and Reese's, so Reese's created a custom jersey that's perfect for Angel's fans who want to rep their favorite player and their favorite treat. Angel Reese x Reese's Cup Logo Collection – This drop features eight designs featuring a custom logo that marries Angel's style with Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, giving fans the ultimate way to "crown" their queen and their cup.

"The fans really made this happen," says Angel Reese. "This collection is for my Reese's Pieces—who've been with me every step of the way and the design elements bring together things that I love—basketball, style, and of course, Reese's!"

Select limited-edition Angel Reese x Reese's merch will be available starting August 21 exclusively at theangelreese.com and will be released in three distinct waves.

Follow Reese's on TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook to stay updated on this collaboration and more fan-inspired surprises.

The Hershey Company is on the current Candy Industry “Global Top 100 Candy Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Global Top 100” rankings.