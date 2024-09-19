General Mills brand Reese’s Puffs cereal is collaborating with women’s basketball rookie and double-double Angel Reese. In the coming weeks, the basketball all-star and fashion icon will be featured on limited-edition Angel x Reese’s Puffs” cereal boxes, showcasing four unique back-of-box designs. The release will be followed by a collaboration later this year that continues to blend Reese’s creativity and passions for basketball and fashion.

“I’m so excited to partner with such an iconic brand. Not only does this fulfill my childhood dream of being on a cereal box, but there couldn’t be a better fit for me to join forces with than Reese’s Puffs cereal,” says Reese. “This collaboration is such an honor, and I can’t wait for fans to get their hands on the cereal box and see what’s next in this partnership.”

Reese, a forward with the Chicago Sky, is already making a name for herself in her rookie season after a record-setting collegiate career. Off the court, she has earned a reputation as a trend-setting fashion icon, dropping signature collections with many household brands and sporting eye-catching pre-game looks.

“Reese’s Puffs cereal believes that two is always better as one, and Angel is the perfect partner to demonstrate just that as she authentically owns both of her passions and inspires others to do the same,” says Brandon Tyrrell, senior brand experience manager at General Mills. “Reese’s Puffs cereal has become synonymous with cultural relevance after partnering with some of the most influential and inspiring artists, musicians, designers—and now athletes—and fans are going to eat this one up.”

The cereal boxes are at retailers nationwide for an MSRP of $5.69 while supplies last.

