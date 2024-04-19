Reese's is introducing the ultimate newcomer just in time for the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024: Reese's Medals. The first-ever seasonal shape for summer is available now for a limited time only and commemorates The Hershey Company's ongoing partnership with Team USA.

To celebrate the newcomer, Reese's Medals, to its legendary lineup, Reese's is launching the Legend vs. Newcomer campaign, partnering with epic U.S. Olympic and Paralympic gold medalists and hopefuls to give fans a taste of friendly competition. Reese's roster of Legend and Newcomer athletes include:

Legends: U.S. Olympic gold medalist Alex Morgan (Soccer) – @alexmorgan13 U.S. Paralympic gold medalist Jessica Long (Para Swimming) – @jessicatatianalong

Newcomers: U.S. Olympic hopeful Sophia Smith (Soccer) – @sophsssmith U.S. Paralympic hopeful Haven Shepherd (Para Swimming) – @havenfaithshepherd



"We know that Reese's Peanut Butter Cups are legendary among fans—and just like with legendary athletes—there is always room for some friendly competition to bring out the best versions of ourselves," says Shannon Wilkinson, Reese's senior brand manager. "Now, with the addition of our newcomer, Reese's Medals, and through our collaboration with Team USA and an incredible roster of athletes, we are bringing that spirit of friendly competition to the lead up to the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024."

"It has been a treat watching this creative campaign come to life," said Dave Mingey, SVP of partnerships at USOPP (United States Olympic & Paralympic Properties). "Reese's Medals has created a visual storytelling opportunity that will become a cultural moment of the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris."

As part of the Legend vs. Newcomer campaign, fans can tune in to @Reeses and the athletes' Instagrams beginning later this month to test out how much they really know about each star by guessing which athlete is behind some truly unexpected facts and stories. The Legend vs. Newcomer campaign will also be featured in video advertising, on social, and through in-store display leading all the way up to the Paris Games.

Reese's Medals are available now for a limited time in snack, standard, and king size packages, nationwide. Reese's Medals join Hershey's Kisses Milk Chocolates with patriotic foils and Ice Breakers Limited Edition Golden Pineapple Gum and Mints as part of The Hershey Company's full roster of products celebrating Team USA this summer.

The Hershey Company is on the current Candy Industry “Global Top 100 Candy Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Global Top 100” rankings.