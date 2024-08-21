Launched August 2023, Bubblegum Kids is the brainchild of brothers Entrepreneur Oliver and NHL player Zach Hyman, who were inspired by their childhood obsession with bubblegum to create a fun and healthier alternative. The gum is sugar-free and available on BubblegumKids.com and Amazon.com.

The brand just announced new flavors, each inspired by beloved characters and classic favorites:

  • Popeye Spinach Gum: Just launched on August 12. The gum looks like spinach but tastes like bubblegum, and retails for $9.99.
  • Archie: Debuting on August 26
  • Care Bears: Launching on September 9
  • Slush Puppie: Coming on September 25

In addition, Bubblegum Kids has the following flavors available for purchase, all in a six-pack, which retail for $29:

  • Hannahs Frozen Banana
  • Theos Wacky Watermelon 
  • Barry's Scary Berry 
  • Daisy's Strawberry Field

Related: Bubblegum Kids launches better-for-you gum