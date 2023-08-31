Introducing Bubblegum Kids—a sugar-free gum with that classic bubblegum flavor, offering a nostalgic journey back to the carefree days of childhood with every chew. Guided by their passion for bubblegum, Oliver and Zach Hyman embarked on a mission to craft a high-quality, health-conscious alternative to traditional bubblegum.

“We aimed to capture that timeless bubblegum flavor that instantly transports you back to your childhod. Becoming parents inspired us to create a healthier version of a beloved classic, ensuring that everyone can enjoy that classic bubblegum taste," explained Oliver Hyman, CEO and co-founder of Bubblegum Kids.

With the launch of Bubblegum Kids, prepare for a surprise with the unveiling of the BGK Bonanza. With every purchase of Bubblegum Kids gum, participants unlock entries into the BGK Bonanza giveaway, offering an opportunity to win $30,000 worth of nostalgic prizes. Among the prizes lies a dream trip to Disneyland and Universal Studios. Additional prizes include PlayStations, Barbie Dream House, Furbys, a Toys "R" Us shopping spree, and a myriad of other surprises.

“Oliver and I have created Bubblegum Kids to be a testament to both nostalgia and innovation. The Bubblegum industry has been yearning for innovation and compelling storytelling, and we are here” adds Zach Hyman, co-founder of Bubblegum Kids.

Starting today, Bubblegum Kids' Original Blend flavor is available for purchase on bubblegumkids.com. A single bottle is priced at $9.99 per pack, and a six-pack is $39.99, with each bottle containing 55 pieces of bubblegum.