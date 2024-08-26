CONFECTIONERY CONVERSATIONS See's Candies President and CEO Pat Egan talks about the brand's nut candy offerings, including its peanut brittle, plus consumer trends. Your browser does not support the audio element. Missed an episode? Find archived episodes here.

Pat Egan, president and CEO, See’s Candies, chats all things nut candies with us, including consumer trends, flavors, and ingredients.

Listen to the podcast above or by clicking here.

